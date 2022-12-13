India may soon ban sale of loose cigarettes, smoking zones at airports may go

The Indian government may soon ban sale of loose cigarettes in order to curb use and sale of tobacco products, said reports. A Standing Committee of the Indian parliament has recommended such a ban. The committee has also recommended doing away with smoking zones from all airports in the country.

It is being reported that the government may announce the ban ahead of Union Budget 2023-24.

While making recommendations, the Standing Committee has observed that even after implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, there hasn't been increase in the tax on tobacco products. The committee has also highlighted the risk for cancer in those who smoke or chew tobacco.

As per current tax slabs, 53 per cent tax is levied on cigarettes while smokless tobacco attracts 64 per cent tax. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended Government of India that a 75 per cent tax must be imposed on tobacco in the country.

Around 350,000 people die every year in India due to smoking cigarettes. India's National Council of Applied Economic Research conducted a survey in 2018 that showed 46 per cent of the people who smoke were illiterate while 16 per cent were college going students.

Smoking in public places is already banned in India.

