Top 10 world news: China arrests 1.4 mn 'criminals' ahead of Congress, Intel to lay off thousands, & more

With only a few days left for the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the security officials have intensified crackdown on unscrupulous elements and turned Beijing into a virtual fortress. In other news, a report indicates that Intel’s divisions like sales and marketing could see cuts, affecting at least 20% of the staff.

China intensifies security ahead of 20th CCP congress, arrests over 1.4 million ‘criminals’

This year’s CCP meeting, which is scheduled to take place on October 16, is significant for China, as President Xi Jinping is all set to be elected for an unprecedented third five-year term—a feat only achieved by modern China’s founder Mao Zedong.

Report: Intel plans to layoff thousands in workforce amid PC market slowdown

According to a Bloomberg report, published earlier today, Intel Corp is planning a major reduction in workforce to cope with the slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs may be announced within this month around the time of its third-quarter earnings report on October 27, claimed the report citing people with knowledge on the matter.

EU Commission recommends candidate status for Bosnia and Herzegovina

The European Commission said on Wednesday that it has recommended granting European Union candidate member status to Bosnia and Herzegovina. The news came amid controversies relating to the governance in the nation, but the EU has said that the membership depends on future reforms.

Leak in Russia-Europe Druzhba pipeline, looks like ‘accident’, says Polish operator

A leak has been detected on Tuesday evening by Polish pipeline operator PERN in one line of the Druzhba pipeline, which carries oil from Russia to Europe, the operator said on Wednesday.

Putin says Nord Stream leaks result of 'international terrorism'

On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin said that "international terrorism" was to blame for leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines connecting Russia and Europe, which would be advantageous to the United States, Poland, and Ukraine.

China: 'Liberal' leader Wang Yang seen as top contender to be next premier

The man currently seen as a leading contender to become China's next premier, Wang Yang, had a liberal tendency when he was the Chinese Communist Party leader of economic powerhouse Guangdong province, but it has been less apparent since Xi Jinping entered office.

Watch: Humanoid robot 'Ai-Da' addresses House of Lords in UK

On Tuesday, a distinguished speaker addressed the UK Parliament. Ai-Da, a humanoid robot, spoke before the House of Lords about whether artificial intelligence (AI) threatens the creative sector. According to a Daily Mail article, the robot encountered a technical issue and had to be restarted after dozing off.

Ukraine reclaims five settlements in Russia-annexed Kherson region

Ukraine has claimed that its forces recaptured five settlements in the southern annexed Kherson region during the ongoing counteroffensive against the Russian forces.

India orders pharma firm to stop production after Gambia infant deaths

Anil Vij, the minister of health for Haryana, announced on Wednesday that the state has decided to "completely stop" Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited of Sonipat from producing any further drugs.

US: Alaska’s Fat Bear Week contest emerges from voting scandal, announces the winner

A contest held by the Katmai National Park to determine the fattest bear in southern Alaska, during Fat Bear Week was rocked by a scandal when over the weekend organisers saw voting irregularities during the online ballot.