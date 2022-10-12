Leak in Russia-Europe Druzhba pipeline, looks like ‘accident’, says Polish operator

A leak has been detected on Tuesday evening by Polish pipeline operator PERN in one line of the Druzhba pipeline, which carries oil from Russia to Europe, the operator said on Wednesday.



Authorities said that the leak was probably caused by an accident, though the event may still stoke concerns about the security of Europe's energy supplies even as it faces a severe energy crisis since Moscow cut gas supplies to the region after invading Ukraine in a continuing stand-off.

As per PERN, the leak was detected in a section of the pipe around 70 kilometres from the central Polish city of Plock.

The second line of the pipeline and other elements of infrastructure was working as normal.

The operator said, "At this point, all PERN services (technical, operational, in-house fire brigade and environmental protection) are taking action in accordance with the algorithms provided for this type of situation."

