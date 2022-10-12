Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping to attend next month's APEC summit, Joe Biden to skip: Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly accepted Thailand's invitation to attend next month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok.

Quoting an unidentified security source Bangkok Post reported that the Thailand Foreign Ministry has already informed the security agencies to begin preparations for the November 18-19 meeting.

As per another report by the publication quoting American media, US President Joe Biden will likely skip the summit and Vice-President Kamala Harris will attend as his delegate.

The Diplomat reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping has also verbally confirmed his presence at the summit.

Several other nations have also accepted invitations, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai, although it is unclear whether their leaders would attend in person or send delegates.

"Security agencies have been closely monitoring groups that may instigate unrest but there have been no reports of any suspicious activities so far," said the chief of Defence forces General Chalermpol Srisawat adding that the situation is under control and there are no signs of unrest.

He further stated that security would be tightened further when aircraft carrying the visiting dignitaries, and leaders enter the nation's airspace.

The Bangkok Post report further quoted another source who claimed that to prevent separatist groups in Thailand's southern border provinces from disrupting the meet, security agencies are keeping a close eye on them.

(With inputs from agencies)

