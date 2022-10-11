Elon Musk spoke to Vladimir Putin before tweeting his peace plan: Reports

Media reports have suggested that Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin before tweeting his 'peace plan', last week.

The alleged conversation between Musk and Putin was reported by Ian Bremmer in an email sent to Eurasia Group subscribers. Bremmer said he met Musk two weeks ago where the Tesla boss told him that Putin would accomplish his goals 'no matter what'.

Musk added that Putin was 'prepared to negotiate' if Ukraine recognised Moscow’s annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. However, if Kyiv refused, a nuclear strike was on the card to which Musk allegedly replied, “everything needed to be done to avoid that outcome.”

Musk, however, denied the media reports saying, he spoke to Putin 18 months ago.

"No, it is not. I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about 18 months ago. The subject matter was space," Musk replied to a netizen's question if the report was true.

No, it is not. I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about 18 months ago. The subject matter was space. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022 ×

As reported by WION, in a Twitter poll last week, Musk listed conditions that he believed can end the war in Ukraine and then asked the people in the four regions of Ukraine, where the annexation referendums were held, to vote on their feelings towards the voting process.

Musk tweeted a list of conditions for bringing “peace” in Ukraine which included – “redoing the elections in regions recently annexed by Russia under United Nations supervision, recognising Russia's annexation of Crimea, assuring water supply to Crimea, and ensuring Ukrainian neutrality.”

Ukraine-Russia Peace:



- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.



- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).



- Water supply to Crimea assured.



- Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022 ×

Read more: Twitter war: Musk holds poll on how Russia-Ukraine conflict should end, Zelensky retorts

The post was met with severe criticism across the board with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky leading the charge. He took to Twitter and conducted a poll of his own.

“Which @elonmusk do you like more? one who supports Ukraine, or supports Russia," Zelensky tweeted.

Similarly, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk gave a rather 'diplomatic' reply to Musk.

"F**k off is my very diplomatic reply to you," Melnyk tweeted.

Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk — Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) October 3, 2022 ×

After Musk's opinion, Moscow came out with a statement and praised Musk for his ideas.

"It is very positive that somebody like Elon Musk is looking for a peaceful way out of this situation," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Read more: Moscow lauds Elon Musk after his Twitter poll on Ukraine

"Compared to many professional diplomats, Musk is still searching for ways to achieve peace. And achieving peace without fulfilling Russia's conditions is absolutely impossible," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: