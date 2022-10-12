Biden says he can defeat Trump again; gets candid about Putin and the looming nuclear threat

US President Joe Biden believes he can once again beat his predecessor businessman Donald Trump in the 2024 rematch as both politicians seek a second term as United States head of state and government.

"I believe I can beat Donald Trump again," he said during an interview with CNN. He was asked whether he was going to seek four more years in office and about his future prospects in the tussle with the Republican leader.

Recent polls show that a majority of Biden's democrats do not want him to run for re-election.

A CNN poll found that 75 per cent of Democrats and democratic leading voters want the party to nominate someone else, and 17 per cent of these want another nominee because of Biden's age. The President will soon be turning 80.

“They’re concerned about whether or not I can anything done. Look what I’ve gotten done. Name me a president in recent history that’s gotten as much done as I have in the first two years. Not a joke. You may not like what I got done, but the vast majority of the American people do like what I got done,” he said while talking to CNN.

“It’s a matter of, can you do the job? And I believe I can do the job. I’ve been able to do the job,” he added.

He also discussed the ongoing Ukraine war and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He called Putin a "rational actor" who has misjudged his ability to invade Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

Asked about the upcoming G20 meeting in Indonesia next month and the prospect of talks with the Russian President, Biden said that it would depend on what Putin wanted to talk about, “But look, he’s acted brutally, he’s acted brutally,” adding “I think he’s committed war crimes. And so I don’t, I don’t see any rationale to meet with him now.”

He also said that he didn't believe that Russia would ultimately use nuclear weapons, adding "I think it’s irresponsible for him to talk about it, the idea that a world leader of one of the largest nuclear powers in the world says he may use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine."

As per him Putin's threats have had a destabilising effect and warned that an error in judgment in the use of these weapons could lead "to a horrible outcome."

"Not because anybody intends to turn it into a world war or anything, but just once you use a nuclear weapon, the mistakes that can be made, the miscalculations, who knows what would happen."

"The mistakes get made. And the miscalculation could occur, no one can be sure what would happen", he said adding that such a "miscalculation" could end in Armageddon.

