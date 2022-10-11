President Biden ‘re-evaluating’ US-Saudi ties for siding with Russia on OPEC oil cut

On Monday, Senate Foreign Relations Chair Robert Menendez urged to freeze all US cooperation including weapons sales and security with Saudi Arabia in response to their continued support for Russia. This also comes after last week when OPEC+ decided to reduce its oil production by two million barrels a day, the largest supply cut in the past two years.

According to a National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, President Joe Biden will work with Congress to adjust its policies with Saudi Arabia amid the outrage on the OPEC+ decision in which Saudi Arabia plays a leading role. Kirby spoke in an interview with CNN, amid growing calls from Democrats, to cut off weapons sales and security cooperation to Riyadh.

He indicated that Biden was willing to discuss these plans and proposals with lawmakers, “This is a relationship that we need to continue to re-evaluate, that we need to be willing to revisit. And certainly, in light of the OPEC+ decision, I think that’s where he is,” he said during the interview, indicated the media reports.

These remarks are made a day after Democratic Senator, Menendez said that Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman has decided to “help underwrite Putin’s war through the OPEC+ cartel” and that there is “simply no room to play both sides of this conflict”. He expressed outrage over the decision and said, “I will not green-light any cooperation with Riyadh until the Kingdom reassesses its position with respect to the war in Ukraine. Enough is enough.”

(With inputs from agencies)



