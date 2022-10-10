The West Asia Post | US accuses OPEC of 'aligning with Russia'

Published: Oct 10, 2022, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The U.S. fumes as Saudi Arabia and other members of the OPEC+ cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day. What led to the decision to slash oil output? What does this say about U.S. ties with Saudi Arabia?
Read in App