China: 'Liberal' leader Wang Yang seen as top contender to be next premier

The man currently seen as a leading contender to become China's next premier, Wang Yang, had a liberal tendency when he was the Chinese Communist Party leader of economic powerhouse Guangdong province, but it has been less apparent since Xi Jinping entered office.

Wang earned a name for himself while living in Guangdong, a province that surrounds Hong Kong, by promoting socially inclusive policies and upgrading rusted industries.

In a late 2011 standoff over land seizures in the village of Wukan, Wang fired corrupt officials and permitted protest leaders to run in local elections the following spring, receiving praise from across the world.

However, after Xi took power a decade ago and began leading China in an increasingly authoritarian direction, some of those liberal-minded actions in Guangdong were later scaled back or abandoned under Wang's watch, with further restrictions placed on the media and civil society, including labour groups.

Wang, 67, is one of the leading contenders to succeed Li Keqiang as head of the second-largest economy in the world when Li steps down in March.

The premiership may be No. 2 in the hierarchy of power, but as Xi has strengthened his own position and tightened the state's hold on economic policy, it is seen to have lost some of its influence.

At the Communist Party meeting, which starts on October 16, Xi is anticipated to defy tradition by winning a third five-year term as leader.

Wang, a self-made guy who started working in a food industry as a teenager to help support his motherless family, is said to have attracted the attention of former paramount leader Deng Xiaoping and had strong relationships with former president Hu Jintao.

Some who have met Wang claim that he is personable and self-assured in person. He has chosen to keep his hair natural rather than colour it black like other leaders.

(with inputs from agencies)

