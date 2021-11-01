Top 10 world news: Boris Johnson's warning at COP26, Elon Musk richer than Pak GDP and more

On the opening day of COP26, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that "anger and impatience will be uncontainable" unless a deal on climate change is reached. During his keynote address, he said that if the leaders miss this opportunity, the future generations will not forgive this.

In other news, amid the France-Australia AUKUS row, Australia responds to French President Emmanuel Macron accusation that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison lied over the multi-billion dollar submarine contract.

We can get real on coal, cars, cash and trees, UK PM Johnson warns world leaders at COP26

At the start of the COP26 in Glasgow, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that "anger and the impatience of the world will be uncontainable" unless a deal on climate change is reached.

'We didn't deface the Eiffel Tower': Australian deputy prime minister hits out at France in submarine row

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has responded to Emmanuel Macron's accusation that he "lied" over the multi-billion dollar submarine contract. Macron said that more should be done to rebuild trust between the two countries.

Islamic organisation in Indonesia declares fatwa against cryptocurrency; says it is against Sharia law

Indonesia's Islamic organisation Nahdlatul Ulama in East Java has issued a "fatwa" forbidding the use of cryptocurrency in the country. The religious body reached the decision after a discussion as it reportedly said the use of cryptocurrency is not legal under Islamic Sharia law.

This country could be underwater by the end of the century

The Maldives, an archipelago of low-lying islands in the Indian Ocean, faces a triple existential crisis brought about by climate change. Scientists predict that the rising sea levels will submerge some islands of the archipelago within the next decade.

South Korea urges Kim Jong-un to accept proposal for Pope's visit to North Korea

According to reports, the South Korean government has urged North Korea to accept Pope Francis' invitation to visit the country, claiming that it will help improve regional peace.

'Eco-hypocrite': Leaders, businessmen arrive in fuel-guzzling private jets at COP26

As the UN's climate change summit, also known as COP26, began in Glasgow, several delegates arrived on private planes that released tonnes of carbon dioxide. According to reports, more than 400 private planes carrying business leaders and politicians to this week's conference will spew out 13,000 tons of CO2.

'Particularly striking term': 'Vax' declared as Oxford Dictionary's word of the year in 2021

Vax, which is short for a vaccine, has been chosen as the word of the year by lexicographers at the Oxford English Dictionary. The use of the word vaccine surged ever since COVID-19 vaccination campaign has started in different parts of world.

G20 leaders look ahead to Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

The world's leaders assembled at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rome, hosted by the G20 presidency of Italy, have expressed their support for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wealthier than entire Pakistan’s GDP

Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, is worth more than Pakistan's entire gross domestic product (GDP). Reports indicate that the entrepreneur will reach $300 billion in net worth very soon. It will make him the first person to do so.

Humans may get to talk to whales, courtesy artificial intelligence

With the goal of 'talking' to the majestic marine animals, a project to listen to, contextualise and translate the communication of Sperm whales was recently launched by a team of international scientists.