Tesla CEO Elon Musk wealthier than entire Pakistan’s GDP

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is worth more money than the entire gross domestic product (GDP) of Pakistan.

The entrepreneur is close to touching $300 billion net worth very soon, as per reports. It will make him the first person to do so.

As for now, his net worth is $292 billion. While the GDP of Pakistan is around $280 billion (at current market prices) in 2020-21, say reports. The country houses around 220 million people.

Recently, an order helped Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk gain huge amount of wealth as the company's shares witnessed a huge surge.

Due to the order, Musk's personal fortune also went up by $36.2 billion. It was one of the biggest single-day jumps in the wealth of an entrepreneur.

US electric carmaker Tesla’s market value had also broken through the $1tn mark. The company achieved the feat after receiving an order for 100,000 of its vehicles from the rental company Hertz.

Tesla’s share surged by around 13 per cent on Monday.

A US-based journalist Edward Luce had come up with the comparison between Elon Musk’s current net worth and the GDP of Pakistan.

