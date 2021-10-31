In 'virtual heist' on jewellery firm, hackers steal several bigwigs’ details

In a massive 'virtual heist' on exclusive jewellery firm 'Graff', hackers have looted the personal details of several bigwigs including world leaders, top Hollywood actors and billionaire tycoons, The Mail revealed on Sunday.

Around 69,000 confidential documents have already been leaked on the 'dark web' by the cyber criminals. These files carry information regarding former US president Donald Trump, Sir Philip Green, David Beckham and Oprah Winfrey.

To stop the release of more sensitive information, they seem to be demanding tens of millions of pounds in ransom money.

Conti, the notorious Russian hacking gang, is behind the data theft. It also claims the information published, which involves about 11,000 of Graff's wealthy clients, is just one per cent of the files it has stolen.

The documents taken may include invoices, receipts, client lists and credit notes, etc. They may prove to be embarrassing for some people, who may have bought gifts for secret lovers or taken jewellery as bribes.

Philip Ingram, former colonel, British military intelligence, said, "Given the profile of the customer database, this is absolutely massive."

"This is going to bring the highest levels of international law enforcement down on the gang, and that's going to give them a whole lot of headaches in trying to get the ransom paid and then get away with it," added Ingram.

