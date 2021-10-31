Lucky strike: US man wins $2 million from a lottery ticket—for second time

Lightning doesn’t strike twice! Is a famous proverb that is often attributed to a person’s luck.

However, this could not be more wrong for a Maryland resident, who won $2 million from a lottery, after winning the first one several years ago.

The 65-year-old unidentified man from Salisbury, US, bought two ‘$2,000,000 Richer’ scratch-off tickets from a local gas station while running errands, according to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency.

On the first ticket, he won $100. But the second ticket hit big, revealing the $2 million jackpot.

The retired utility worker won the prize during the COVID-19 pandemic, but hid his ticket in a safe at home and waited until days before the last date to claim his prize, Maryland Lottery officials said in a statement Wednesday.

“I was just a bit nervous,” he told Maryland Lottery officials.

“I worried that I could have a fire (at home) that would burn it up, that the ticket's expiration date might come up and even had just a bit of doubt that it was really real,” he said.

But, the 65-year-old man acknowledges how lucky he was, and asked others to only “play for enjoyment.”

“Be realistic and make sure that when you play that you aren't just playing for the big jackpot. Play for enjoyment and as long as you enjoy what you are doing, win or lose, you've already won," he said.

The game ‘$2,000,000 Richer’ was launched February 25, 2019 and ends November 1, 2021. It offers players a chance to win prizes from $30 to $50,000 and six top prizes of $2 million.

(With inputs from agencies)