Top 10 world news: Blinken meets Palestinian President Abbas, India beat South Africa in World Cup, and more

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday (Nov 5) made a high-security surprise visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank and met with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas. his was top US diplomat's first visit to the Palestinian territory since the war broke out. In other news from sports world, the Indian cricket team continued their impressive run of form at the ongoing ODI World Cup as the Men in Blue sealed the top spot after beating South Africa on Sunday (Nov 5).

Click on the headlines to read more:

During his very first visit to the Palestinian territory since the war broke out, Binken said that Gazans "must not be forcibly displaced". "The Secretary reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance and resumption of essential services in Gaza and made clear that Palestinians must not be forcibly displaced," said a summary of the meeting released by the US State Department.

The German Police said on Sunday (Nov 5) that an armed father who had taken his four-year-old daughter hostage at the Hamburg airport gave himself without resistance after hours of negotiations. Sharing a post on X, the local police said the child seemed in good health. The man, aged 35, was arrested. "The hostage-taking has ended, the man has left his car with his daughter and been taken for questioning by security forces without resistance," the post said.

The Indian cricket team continued their impressive run of form at the ongoing ODI World Cup as the Men in Blue sealed the top spot after beating South Africa on Sunday (Nov 5). In a contest highlighted by Virat Kohli’s record-equaling 49th ODI ton, India won by staggering 243 runs despite the Proteas in top form. Ravindra Jadeja was the bowling star having ended with figures of 33/5. India will now take on the Netherlands in their last league match next Sunday before playing the semifinal.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, renowned for her iconic role as Wonder Woman, is taking steps to bring international attention to the ongoing conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip. In a collaborative effort, Gadot is organising a screening of a powerful 47-minute video provided by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson's Unit on Wednesday. The screening will take place in Los Angeles, although at the same time, there will also be another screening in New York.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been facing growing calls for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, said on Sunday (Nov 5) that there would be no ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave until over 200 Israeli hostages were freed by Hamas. "There will be no ceasefire without the return of the hostages. This should be completely removed from the lexicon," Prime Minister Netanyahu told crews at the Ramon air force base in southern Israel, the news agency Reuters reported.

A radio broadcaster in the Philippines was shot dead in his studio on Sunday (Nov 5). Juan Jumalon, 57, also known as "DJ Johnny Walker" used to do his Cebuano-language show at the 94.7 Gold FM Calamba station, a report by the news agency AFP said. According to the police, Jumalon was in his home-based studio on the island of Mindanao when a gunman shot him in the head.

The Philippines has delivered a significant blow to China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) by opting to exit the trillion-dollar infrastructure project of President Xi Jinping. The announcement followed a recent collision between a Philippines boat and a Chinese coastguard vessel in the South China Sea. Furthermore, China's military alleged that a Philippines military ship entered waters near Scarborough Shoal without permission.

The White House on Sunday (Nov 5) said that more than 300 US residents and Americans were evacuated from the war-torn Gaza Strip as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas intensifies. The evacuations that were carried out in the recent days were a result of "pretty intensive negotiations with all sides relevant to this conflict," White House Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Finertold CBS News.

The Indian government on Sunday sounded a high alert in the wake of worsening air pollution in Delhi and its adjoining areas, as it issued a series of measures to curb smog in the national capital city. The government announced the implementation of stage-IV measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) - the highest level of alert - with immediate effect.