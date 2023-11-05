LIVE TV
ODI World Cup: Virat Kohli overshadows Jadeja's bowling salvo as India crush South Africa to seal top spot

Kolkata, IndiaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Nov 05, 2023, 08:48 PM IST

Story highlights

Tasked to chase 327, the Proteas were never in the contest after they were bowled out for 83 runs with India on top throughout the contest. Jadeja was the star of the show with five wickets before Virat had taken the spotlight with his 49th ODI hundred which saw him go level with Sachin Tendulkar.

The Indian cricket team has continued with their impressive run of form at the ongoing ODI World Cup as the Men in Blue sealed the top spot after beating South Africa on Sunday (Nov 5). In a contest highlighted by Virat Kohli’s record-equaling 49th ODI ton, India won by staggering 243 runs despite the Proteas in top form. Ravindra Jadeja was also the star of the show having ended with figures of 33/5 . India will now take on the Netherlands in their last league match next Sunday before entering the semifinal.

Spinners run riot on Kohli-Day

author

Aditya Pimpale

I am Aditya Pimpale a passionate sports writer and commentator who loves travelling. Hailing from the royal town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, my passion for football, cricket, tennis and Formula One has driven me to the latest chapter of my career. 

