The Indian cricket team has continued with their impressive run of form at the ongoing ODI World Cup as the Men in Blue sealed the top spot after beating South Africa on Sunday (Nov 5). In a contest highlighted by Virat Kohli’s record-equaling 49th ODI ton, India won by staggering 243 runs despite the Proteas in top form. Ravindra Jadeja was also the star of the show having ended with figures of 33/5 . India will now take on the Netherlands in their last league match next Sunday before entering the semifinal.

Spinners run riot on Kohli-Day