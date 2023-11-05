LIVE TV
World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli marks special day with record-equaling knock, joins Tendulkar for most ODI tons

Kolkata, IndiaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Nov 05, 2023, 05:45 PM IST

Having missed out on the ton against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, the former India captain chose his birthday to reach his 49th ODI ton while it is his 79th at the international level. The day also saw him become the third-highest scorer in the ODI World Cup history.

Virat Kohli marked his 35th birthday with a special knock on Sunday (Nov 5) as he equaled Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI hundreds at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Having missed out on the ton against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, the former India captain chose his birthday to reach his 49th ODI ton while it is his 79th at the international level. The day also saw him become the third-highest scorer in the ODI World Cup history.

Aditya Pimpale

I am Aditya Pimpale a passionate sports writer and commentator who loves travelling. Hailing from the royal town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, my passion for football, cricket, tennis and Formula One has driven me to the latest chapter of my career. 

