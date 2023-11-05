Virat Kohli marked his 35th birthday with a special knock on Sunday (Nov 5) as he equaled Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI hundreds at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Having missed out on the ton against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, the former India captain chose his birthday to reach his 49th ODI ton while it is his 79th at the international level. The day also saw him become the third-highest scorer in the ODI World Cup history.