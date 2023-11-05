Philippines: Radio broadcaster shot dead inside studio, president orders probe

A radio broadcaster in the Philippines was shot dead in his studio on Sunday (Nov 5). Juan Jumalon, 57, also known as "DJ Johnny Walker" used to do his Cebuano-language show at the 94.7 Gold FM Calamba station, a report by the news agency AFP said. According to the police, Jumalon was in his home-based studio on the island of Mindanao when a gunman shot him in the head,

Calamba municipality's police chief Captain Deore Ragonio said. Police said that the gunman gained entry into Jumalon's studio by pretending to want to make an on-air announcement.

The gunman escaped and Jumalon was announced dead. Paul Gutierrez, the head of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, said on Sunday that the attack was recorded on video which showed the gunman shooting Jumalon twice and grabbing his gold necklace before leaving.

Police unaware of previous threats against Jumalon's life

Speaking to the news agency AFP, Captain Ragonio said a motive for the killing was under investigation, adding the police were not aware of any previous threats against the 57-year-old's life. "He tackles mostly current events and is not known to have criticised anyone in his broadcasts," Ragonio said.

Jumalon is the fourth journalist to be killed in the Philippines since President Ferdinand Marcos took office in June last year, according to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP).

AFP reported that the Philippines is one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists, and their killers often get punished. Radio broadcasters outside of Manila are frequently the target.

President orders probe into killing

On Sunday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr condemned Jumalon's killing and ordered the police to investigate to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"Attacks on journalists will not be tolerated in our democracy, and those who threaten the freedom of the press will face the full consequences of their actions," President Marcos said in a post on X.

A report by ABS-CBN news said that a special investigation task group (SITG) was formed to look into the killing.