Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu says no Gaza ceasefire until hostages are returned

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been facing growing calls for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, said on Sunday (Nov 5) that there would be no ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave until over 200 Israeli hostages were freed by Hamas. "There will be no ceasefire without the return of the hostages. This should be completely removed from the lexicon," Prime Minister Netanyahu told crews at the Ramon air force base in southern Israel, the news agency Reuters reported.

"We say this to our friends and to our enemies. We will simply continue until we defeat them. We have no alternative," he added. Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, Netanyahu has repeatedly denied a blanket ceasefire which his government said would allow Hamas to regroup and resupply.

"We're continuing with all our force and Israel is refusing a temporary truce that doesn't include the release of our hostages," Netanyahu said on Friday.

Israel exposes network of Hamas tunnels

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli military said that it exposed a network of Hamas tunnels, command centres and rocket launchers beneath and adjacent to hospitals in northern Gaza.

"Hamas systematically exploits hospitals as part of its war machine," Israel's chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters. Rear Admiral Hagari showed videos photographs and audio recordings that he said demonstrated Hamas' strategy of using hospitals as cover and preventing civilians from leaving combat zones.