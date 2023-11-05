Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Above 30 killed in Israeli airstrike on Al-Maghazi refugee camp, claims Hamas
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war live: The armed branch of the Palestinian militant group Hamas reported on Saturday (Oct 4) that more than 60 hostages had gone missing due to Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, also mentioned on Hamas' Telegram account that the bodies of 23 Israeli hostages were trapped beneath the rubble.
Israel has imposed a blockade and carried out airstrikes in Gaza for three weeks as part of a military operation targeting the Hamas operatives, but also making lives miserable for its millions of residents. This followed an attack on October 7, in which Hamas claimed responsibility for killing 1,400 Israelis and abducting 240 others. Health authorities in Gaza, which is under Hamas control, report that Israeli air and artillery strikes have resulted in the deaths of 9,488 Palestinians, including approximately 3,900 children and 150 medical personnel.
Track WION for live updates
IDF said people in Gaza will be allowed to move southwards along designated streets on Sunday. This comes after IDF troops encountered 'hostile fire' on Saturday while attempting to establish a secure path for civilian evacuation.
IDF has designated Salah Al-Deen Street as primary evacuation path. A time window between 10am to 2pm local time will be opened, as per an IDF spokesperson.
Rift emerged between US and its Arab partners on Saturday over the issue of immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.
US President Joe Biden said Saturday that progress had been made on securing a so-called "humanitarian pause" in the fighting between Israel and Hamas, as his secretary of state worked on the same issue in the Middle East.
However, in a meeting with foreign ministers of Jordan and Egypt, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said such a halt right now would only allow Palestinian militant group Hamas to regroup and attack Israel again.
Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant said Saturday that the IDF will "find and eliminate” Yahya Sinwar, who serves as the head of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
"We will find Sinwar and will eliminate him," Gallant told a news conference.On Saturday, an Israeli drone fired a missile at the Gaza house of Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh who is currently outside the enclave, Reuters reported.
(With inputs from agencies)
Hamas late Saturday said that at least 30 people lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in central Gaza.
"More than 30 (dead) arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the massacre committed by the occupation in Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip," AFP quoted health ministry spokesperson as saying.
Meanwhile, a Palestinian news agency WAFA said the strike killed at least 51 Gazans, mostly women and children. These claims can't be verified by WION independently.