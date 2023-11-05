Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Above 30 killed in Israeli airstrike on Al-Maghazi refugee camp, claims Hamas

Rift emerged between US and its Arab partners on Saturday over the issue of immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

US President Joe Biden said Saturday that progress had been made on securing a so-called "humanitarian pause" in the fighting between Israel and Hamas, as his secretary of state worked on the same issue in the Middle East.

However, in a meeting with foreign ministers of Jordan and Egypt, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said such a halt right now would only allow Palestinian militant group Hamas to regroup and attack Israel again.