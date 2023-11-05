Blinken makes surprise West Bank visit, meets Palestinian president Abbas

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday (Nov 5) made a high-security surprise visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank and met with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

During his very first visit to the Palestinian territory since the war broke out, Binken said that Gazans "must not be forcibly displaced".

"The Secretary reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance and resumption of essential services in Gaza and made clear that Palestinians must not be forcibly displaced," said a summary of the meeting released by the US State Department.

Israel's retaliatory attacks have claimed the lives of around 9,800 people so far out of which mostly are civilians, as per Hamas-run health ministry.

Abbas denounces Israel's 'genocide'

Abbas, during his meeting with Blinken, dubbed Israel's counter-offensive as "genocide", news agency AFP reported citing official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

"I have no words to describe the genocide and destruction suffered by our Palestinian people in Gaza at the hands of Israel's war machine, with no regard for the principles of international law," Abbas was quoted as saying.

He further said that the Palestinian Authority could return to power in the Gaza Strip if a "comprehensive political solution" is found to end the decades-long conflict.

"We will fully assume our responsibilities within the framework of a comprehensive political solution that includes all of the West Bank, including east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip," Abbas told visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The top US diplomat arrived in Tel Aviv on Sunday morning and travelled in a high-security convoy to the Ramallah headquarters of the Palestinian Authority.

His unannounced visit came amid an upsurge of violence in the West Bank since the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas broke out.

Blinken and Abbas "discussed efforts to restore calm and stability in the West Bank, including the need to stop extremist violence against Palestinians and hold those accountable responsible", said the State Department.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated that the United States remains committed to advancing equal measures of dignity and security for Palestinians and Israelis alike," it said.

On his recent visit to the Middle East, Blinken has advocated "humanitarian pauses" in Gaza to safeguard civilians and smoothen aid deliveries.