Germany: Hostage incident at Hamburg airport involving child ends, father arrested

The German Police said on Sunday (Nov 5) that an armed father who had taken his four-year-old daughter hostage at the Hamburg airport gave himself without resistance after hours of negotiations. Sharing a post on X, the local police said the child seemed in good health. The man, aged 35, was arrested

"The hostage-taking has ended, the man has left his car with his daughter and been taken for questioning by security forces without resistance," the post said.

Earlier, the police said that the man was suspected of carrying a gun and was with his daughter inside a car parked under a plane at the airport. The man had driven through a barrier onto the grounds of the airport.