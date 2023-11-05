LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Germany: Hostage incident at Hamburg airport involving child ends, father arrested

HamburgEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Nov 05, 2023, 07:51 PM IST

Police secure the area after the 35-year-old drove through a barrier onto the grounds of the Hamburg airport. The man took his daughter hostage. The crisis ended after hours of negotiations. The man has been arrested and his daughter is unharmed. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Sharing a post on X, the local police said the child seemed in good health. The child's father was arrested.

The German Police said on Sunday (Nov 5) that an armed father who had taken his four-year-old daughter hostage at the Hamburg airport gave himself without resistance after hours of negotiations. Sharing a post on X, the local police said the child seemed in good health. The man, aged 35, was arrested

"The hostage-taking has ended, the man has left his car with his daughter and been taken for questioning by security forces without resistance," the post said.

Earlier, the police said that the man was suspected of carrying a gun and was with his daughter inside a car parked under a plane at the airport. The man had driven through a barrier onto the grounds of the airport.

trending now

Reuters reported that the 35-year-old was thought to be involved in a custody dispute (of his child). The girl's mother told the police that her husband had been in contact with her.

Harshit Sabarwal

Newsman. MMA Striker

RELATED

More than 300 US residents evacuated from Gaza, says White House

Blinken makes surprise West Bank visit, meets Palestinian president Abbas

Israel-Hamas war: Gaza evacuations through Rafah crossing suspended