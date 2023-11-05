Germany: Hostage incident at Hamburg airport involving child ends, father arrested
Sharing a post on X, the local police said the child seemed in good health. The child's father was arrested.
The German Police said on Sunday (Nov 5) that an armed father who had taken his four-year-old daughter hostage at the Hamburg airport gave himself without resistance after hours of negotiations. Sharing a post on X, the local police said the child seemed in good health. The man, aged 35, was arrested
"The hostage-taking has ended, the man has left his car with his daughter and been taken for questioning by security forces without resistance," the post said.
Earlier, the police said that the man was suspected of carrying a gun and was with his daughter inside a car parked under a plane at the airport. The man had driven through a barrier onto the grounds of the airport.
Reuters reported that the 35-year-old was thought to be involved in a custody dispute (of his child). The girl's mother told the police that her husband had been in contact with her.