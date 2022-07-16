Top 10 world news: Biden formally invites UAE President to the United States, and more

Sri Lanka's Parliament held a special session on Saturday to start the process of electing a new president on July 20 following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, with four contenders, including acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe joining the race to head the next government that has the arduous task to revive the country's bankrupt economy. In other news, United States President Joe Biden extended an invitation to his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates - Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – to visit the White House.

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: Colombo in talks with Russia for supply of fuel

Sri Lanka's Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has decided to implement an urgent relief programme to provide fuel, gas and essential food items to the public who are struggling due to the economic turmoil.

Joe Biden formally invites UAE President to the United States

The two world leaders met during the Arab Summit in Saudi Arabia and Biden said that he hopes Sheikh Mohamed will visit the US this year as he looks forward “to another period of strong and growing cooperation”.

Xi Jinping says that Islam in Beijing must be Chinese in orientation

Highlighting that religions in the country should adapt to the socialist society being pursued by the ruling Communist Party of China, President Xi Jinping has said that Islam in China must be Chinese in orientation.

Ukraine crisis: Russia wants to purchase attack-capable drones from Iran

US national security advisor Jake Sullivan has said that Russian officials visited an airfield in Iran recently to view attack-capable drones. According to him, ''To our knowledge, this is the first time a Russian delegation has visited this airfield for such a showcase.''

234 dead, thousands trapped without food, water or fuel; Haiti descends into chaos and anarchy

Brutal gang violence, fuel shortages and soaring food commodity prices have brought the capital city of Port-au-Prince in Haiti to a halt. According to United Nations estimates, approximately 234 people have lost their lives or got hurt in the violence.

Donald Trump 'would lie about anything', new book quotes former White House strategist

A new book claims that former White House strategist and a major Trump ally Steve Bannon told aides that the former president lies from time to time “in order to win whatever exchange he [is] having at that moment”.

Virat Kohli responds to Babar Azam's tweet after Pakistan skipper lends support amid his lean patch

Senior India batter Virat Kohli acknowledged Pakistan captain Babar Azam's tweet extending support to him amid his ongoing lean patch for Team India. Kohli thanked Babar for his message and wished him to 'keep shining and rising' after he tweeted out to lend support to the Indian superstar.

Six things that make absolutely NO sense in Marvel movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is by far the biggest cinematic brand in the world. These movies (and now shows) have dominated the global film landscape so authoritatively for almost a decade-and-a-half that it is now considered too big to fail.

California: First-of-its-kind proposal will no longer let parents sue social media companies

Parents who sued popular platforms like Instagram and TikTok for harming children who have become addicted to their products will no longer be able to do so in California after the introduction of the first-of-its-kind proposal in its legislature.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz offers 'hand of friendship' to Imran Khan's party

Maryam Nawaz, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), has said that fighting between the two mainstream political parties is not in the best interest of Pakistan.