Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: Parliament to convene today, president to be elected on July 20

The UN mission in Sri Lanka has urged senior politicians to ensure a peaceful transfer of power in line with the national Constitution, following weeks of protests that finally saw the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday.

“The United Nations in Sri Lanka urges all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful transition of power in full respect for the Constitution,” said United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer, in a statement issued on Friday on behalf of the UN in Sri Lanka.

She said it was “imperative that the transition of power is accompanied by broad and inclusive consultation within and outside Parliament”.