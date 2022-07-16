Live Now

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: Parliament to convene today, president to be elected on July 20

WION Web Team Colombo Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 09:35 AM(IST)

Sri Lankan parliament to convene today Photograph: AFP

The race for the next president of Sri Lanka is on. The parliament will convene a special session on Saturday and ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s successor is likely to be elected on July 20, local media has reported. The newly-elected leader will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa’s term, which ends in 2024. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the interim president of the country.

Jul 16, 2022, 09:35 AM (IST)

Ensure peaceful and constitutional transfer of power in Sri Lanka: UN

The UN mission in Sri Lanka has urged senior politicians to ensure a peaceful transfer of power in line with the national Constitution, following weeks of protests that finally saw the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday.

“The United Nations in Sri Lanka urges all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful transition of power in full respect for the Constitution,” said United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer, in a statement issued on Friday on behalf of the UN in Sri Lanka.

She said it was “imperative that the transition of power is accompanied by broad and inclusive consultation within and outside Parliament”.

Jul 16, 2022, 09:33 AM (IST)

Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne says stood in queue for 2 days to get petrol
Jul 16, 2022, 09:30 AM (IST)

Gravitas: Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns as Sri Lanka's President

Jul 16, 2022, 09:23 AM (IST)

Indian high commissioner calls on Sri Lankan Speaker
Jul 16, 2022, 09:20 AM (IST)

Sri Lanka court bars former prime minister from leaving the country: anti-corruption group

Sri Lanka's top court on Friday barred former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without permission until July 28, anti-corruption group Transparency International Sri Lanka said, reports Reuters.

Three other former officials, including two former central bank governors, also cannot travel outside the country without the court's permission till July 28, the group said in a tweet.

Jul 16, 2022, 09:17 AM (IST)

Fleeing Sri Lanka president faces protests in Maldives

Escaping Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa faced protests in the Maldives Wednesday with dozens of compatriots urging Male not to provide him safe heaven.

Sri Lankan expatriates carrying flags and placards denounced Rajapaksa, who fled his country early Wednesday after protesters overran his Colombo residence at the weekend over the worsening economic crisis in the South Asian nation.

Jul 16, 2022, 09:16 AM (IST)

Sajith Premadasa announces his intention to contest the presidential polls
