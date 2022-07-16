Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: Parliament to convene today, president to be elected on July 20

Sri Lankan parliament to convene today Photograph: AFP
The race for the next president of Sri Lanka is on. The parliament will convene a special session on Saturday and ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s successor is likely to be elected on July 20, local media has reported. The newly-elected leader will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa’s term, which ends in 2024. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the interim president of the country.
Jul 16, 2022, 09:35 AM (IST)
The UN mission in Sri Lanka has urged senior politicians to ensure a peaceful transfer of power in line with the national Constitution, following weeks of protests that finally saw the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday.
“The United Nations in Sri Lanka urges all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful transition of power in full respect for the Constitution,” said United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer, in a statement issued on Friday on behalf of the UN in Sri Lanka.
She said it was “imperative that the transition of power is accompanied by broad and inclusive consultation within and outside Parliament”.
Jul 16, 2022, 09:33 AM (IST)
#WATCH | Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne speaks to ANI; says, "We've to go for practices in Colombo&to different other places as club cricket season is on but I've been standing in queue for fuel for past 2 days. I got it filled for Rs 10,000 which will last 2-3 days..." pic.twitter.com/MkLyPQSNbZ— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022
Jul 16, 2022, 09:23 AM (IST)
High Commissioner called on Hon’ble Speaker today morning. Appreciated Parliament's role in upholding democracy and Constitutional framework, especially at this crucial juncture. Conveyed that 🇮🇳 will continue to be supportive of democracy, stability and economic recovery in 🇱🇰. pic.twitter.com/apXeVWCnMA— India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) July 16, 2022
Jul 16, 2022, 09:20 AM (IST)
Sri Lanka's top court on Friday barred former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without permission until July 28, anti-corruption group Transparency International Sri Lanka said, reports Reuters.
Three other former officials, including two former central bank governors, also cannot travel outside the country without the court's permission till July 28, the group said in a tweet.
Jul 16, 2022, 09:17 AM (IST)
Escaping Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa faced protests in the Maldives Wednesday with dozens of compatriots urging Male not to provide him safe heaven.
Sri Lankan expatriates carrying flags and placards denounced Rajapaksa, who fled his country early Wednesday after protesters overran his Colombo residence at the weekend over the worsening economic crisis in the South Asian nation.
Jul 16, 2022, 09:16 AM (IST)
I am contesting to be the President. Electorate is confined to 225 MPs with the GR coalition dominating the numbers. Even though it is an uphill struggle I am convinced that truth will prevail.— Sajith Premadasa (@sajithpremadasa) July 15, 2022