Fighting between two mainstream political parties is not in best interest of Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), has said that fighting between the two mainstream political parties is not in the best interest of Pakistan.

Maryam, who is the daughter of former Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif, has for the first time offered a "hand of friendship" to ousted leader Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

While addressing a rally of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party in Multan city of Punjab province, she said ''I don't want to fight with the PTI. I want Pakistan to progress and for this, I offer a hand of friendship, peace, and love to the PTI youth and its supporters. I first take this initiative only for Pakistan. I also ask Imran Khan to let the country progress.''

Highlighting that her "offer of peace" should not be taken as a weakness, she warned the former prime minister Khan against a "tit-for-tat" response.

Ahead of the crucial by-polls in Punjab province, Imran Khan is campaigning across the country for 20 assembly seats in the country's most populous province.

After the election commission disqualified members of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, the machinations led to a change of government in the province. Currently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's son Hamza Sharif is the chief minister of the province.

Giving lengthy speeches claiming the government was imposed on Pakistan by a US-led conspiracy, Khan has drawn thousands to rallies across the country since being deposed.

In order to avoid ceding control of the assembly to the PTI and its allies, the Pakistan Muslim League-N party needs to win at least half the 20 seats up for grabs in Punjab.



(With inputs from agencies)

