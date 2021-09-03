Top 10 World News: Biden faces criticism, Taliban praise China, more

US President Joe Biden faced criticism from 9/11 era NYPD commissioner who said that blame for situation in Afghanistan lay with Biden. The former commissioner had an exclusive interaction with WION. Meanwhile, Taliban have praised China. Taliban spokesperson Zavihullah Mujahid called China Afghanistan's most important partner. Read this and more in Top 10 World News

Exclusive: Blame for Afghanistan 'lies on President Biden', says 9/11-era NYPD commissioner

The former commissioner of New York City Police had some strong words to offer on state of affairs

China is our most important partner, says Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid



With the help of China, the Taliban will fight for an economic comeback in Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid tells Italian newspaper.

Christ was first Communist, would have joined us: Russian Marxist leader Zyuganov



In an interview with KP Radio on Thursday, Gennady Zyuganov, the leader of Russia's communist party, the KPRF, made the explosive remarks. "The first communist on the earth... was Jesus Christ," he claims.

Hunted by the men they jailed, Afghanistan's women judges seek escape

While some women judges were able to flee in recent weeks, most were left behind and are still trying to get out, said judges and activists working around the clock to help them escape.

US no longer a superpower, suggests UK defence secretary



The strong words from British Foreign Secretary Ben Wallace came just days after final withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan.

Turkish Envoy Firat Sunel welcomes India-Taliban engagement; bats for furthering Ankara-Delhi ties



Speaking to WION's Principal Diplomatic Correspondent, Sidhant Sibal, Turkey's Ambassador to India, Envoy Sunel explained, "We believe that steady and gradual engagement with the Taliban is one of the key factors for stability in Afghanistan."

Shenandoah Valley women choose to not get vaccinated, here is why



The nurses' employer, Valley Health, the parent company of Winchester Medical Center had given the nurses an ultimatum: Get the shot or face termination.

EU and AstraZeneca settle vaccine supply dispute out of court

Fake Banksy NFT sold for £244k through artist's website

The auction ended early after the man offered 90 per cent more than rival bidders. Banksy's team told the BBC "any Banksy NFT auctions are not affiliated with the artist in any shape or form"

UK to create new pet abduction offence after rise in dog thefts



The offence is among the recommendations of a task force launched in May to tackle the reported rise in dog and other pet thefts, which have soared during the coronavirus crisis