US no longer a superpower, suggests UK defence secretary

In what can be said to be further and stronger criticism of USA's hasty retreat from Afghanistan, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace suggested that US was no longer a superpower. His comments have come just days after total withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

The strong words came as he gave an interview to Spectator magazine.

On being asked whether situation in Afghanistan revealed limitations of UK's power, Wallace said,"“It is obvious that Britain is not a superpower"

He then shifted focus to the US.

“But a superpower that is also not prepared to stick at something isn’t probably a superpower either. It is certainly not a global force, it’s just a big power," he said.

The hasty retreat from Afghanistan has put USA and especially President Joe Biden on a defensive foot in light of the global criticism. The US has entered Afghanistan and fought against Taliban. But the same regime came back to power after US withdrawal.

This is not the first time the British defence secretary expressed his disapproval of American manoeuvres in Afghanistan. In mid-August, when theh Taliban were making lightning advance across the country, Wallace said that Donald Trump's peace deal with Taliban in 2020 was "a mistake".