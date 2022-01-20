Top 10 world news: Baltic nations to send US weapons to Ukraine, blast in Pakistan, and more

In a major development, the US has approved requests by Baltic countries to ship US-made weapons to Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion mount, as per officials. Also, Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers have filed documents requesting a new trial. In a letter to the court, the lawyers wrote that they filed her “motion for a New Trial … and accompanying exhibits under seal.”

USA approves Baltic request to send US-made weapons to Ukraine

At least 3 killed, over 20 injured after a blast in Pakistan's Lahore

At least three people have been killed and over 20 have been injured after a blast in Lahore's Lohari Gate area.

Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Lawyers file request for retrial after juror’s revelation

Over 500,000 jobs lost in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover, women worst hit

A report by UN International Labour Organisation (ILO) has revealed that ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, over half a million people have lost their jobs.

Pakistan: 26-year-old woman given death sentence over 'blasphemous' WhatsApp status

Russia mulls ban on cryptocurrency use and mining

Russian central bank has proposed a ban on cryptocurrency use and mining on Russian territory.

North Korea slams 'hostile policy' of US, hints it may resume nuclear, long-range missile tests

After a series of missile tests, North Korea on Thursday (January 20) has hinted that it could resume nuclear and long-range ballistic missile tests.

Chinese Navy, Air Force follow US warship in South China Sea



Amid tensions with China, US warship USS Benfold passed through the South China Sea as Chinese forces followed the warship.

Massive iceberg A68A released 152 billion tonnes of fresh water into ocean, study reveals

A giant tabular iceberg named A68A, which was adrift in the South Atlantic was calved from Antarctica's Larsen C ice shelf in July 2017 and reportedly by April 2021, it vanished.

Antimicrobial resistance major threat to human health globally, study finds

Health experts have warned that Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) poses a significant threat to humanity after a report found that superbug infections killed 1.2 million people in 2019.