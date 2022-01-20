Over 500,000 jobs lost in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover, women worst hit

A report by UN International Labour Organisation (ILO) has revealed that ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, over half a million people have lost their jobs. Women have been hit especially hard. It is further expected that by the middle of this year, job losses will increase to nearly 700,000.

UN states that this comes as a result of the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan and "restrictions on women's participation in the workplace".

Women employment levels have seen a dip of over 16 per cent in the third quarter of 2021. Also, they are expected to fall by between 21 per cent and 28 per cent by mid-2022.

Ramin Behzad, senior coordinator of the ILO for Afghanistan said, "The situation in Afghanistan is critical and immediate support for stabilization and recovery is required. While the priority is to meet immediate humanitarian needs, lasting and inclusive recovery will depend on people and communities having access to decent employment, livelihoods and basic services.”

Many of the key sectors have also experienced a fall in employment. These include agriculture and the civil service. Also, in construction, the sector’s 538,000 workers have suffered.

The worsening situation may impact child labour levels in the country. Only 40 per cent of children aged 5-17 years old attend school. As per ILO, there are more than 770,000 boys and about 300,000 girls involved in child labour.

Earlier, the UN had warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of 'universal poverty'. UN special envoy Deborah Lyons asked world leaders to come together and help Afghanistan from falling into extreme poverty.

"The economy must be allowed to breathe for a few more months, giving the Taliban a chance to demonstrate flexibility and a genuine will to do things differently this time, notably from a human rights, gender, and counter-terrorism perspective," Lyons said.

(With inputs from agencies)