Top 10 World News: Austin in Israel, EU criticises China, and more

As the talks to salvage 2015 nuclear deal with Iran went on, US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin visited Israel on Sunday. Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu had welcomes former US President Donald Trump's move to exit nuclear deal in 2018. Meanwhile, EU's top diplomat has criticised China and Russia over their response on situation in Myanmar.

US Defence Secretary Austin in Israel amid Iran nuclear talks

Austin's visit comes just days after Washington said it had offered "very serious" ideas on reviving the hobbled agreement that is staunchly opposed by Israel

Prince Philip's death a 'huge void' for Queen: Prince Andrew

As he left a memorial service for his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away aged 99 on Friday, Prince Andrew said his passing was a 'terrible loss' and the family was grateful for all the messages of support and condolence

China, Russia undermine international Myanmar response: EU's top diplomat

"It comes as no surprise that Russia and China are blocking the attempts of the UN Security Council, for example to impose an arms embargo," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a blog post

Philippines, US to begin two-week joint military drill from Monday

The announcement came after the two countries' defence secretaries held a phone call to discuss the drills, the situation in the South China Sea, and recent regional security developments

China launches hotline for netizens to report 'illegal' comments defaming Communist Party

The tip line allows people to report fellow netizens who 'distort' the party's history, attack its leadership and policies, defame national heroes and "deny the excellence of advanced socialist culture" online, said a notice posted by an arm of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on Friday

Cambodia condemns VICE for altered images of Khmer Rouge victims

In the article published on Friday, artist Matt Loughrey said his project to colourise images from the notorious Tuol Sleng prison, or S-21, aimed to humanise the 14,000 Cambodians executed and tortured there

Jordan's King Abdullah, Prince Hamza make first joint appearance since rift

State media showed the monarch and other members of the royal family laying wreaths at the memorial to the unknown soldier and tombs of royalty in the Raghdan palace in Amman

Yemen: 70 dead in fighting over Marib region, say loyalist officials

Marib is government's last significant pocket of territory. The Houthi rebels have been trying to seize Marib since February

South Sudan’s president appoints new army chief

Scary: Doomsday glacier may be melting faster than expected

The Thwaites Glacier has been given this scary nickname. Doomsday glacier currently accounts for 10 per cent of global sea-level rise



