US Defence Secretary Austin in Israel amid Iran nuclear talks

Amid resumption of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin was in Israel on Sunday. This is the first high-level visit from the new US administration.

Austin's visit comes just days after Washington said it had offered "very serious" ideas on reviving the hobbled agreement that is staunchly opposed by Israel.

Austin's first scheduled stop on the two-day trip was a meeting with Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz.

Israel under hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been a fierce critic of the Iran nuclear deal, dating back to when it was being negotiated during Barack Obama's administration.

Netanyahu had applauded when former US President Donald Trump had unilaterally withdrawn from the nuclear deal in 2018. The ensuing developments involved US reimposing sanctions and Iran stepping back from some of its commitments in the deal.

In the latest breach of its undertakings in the troubled agreement, Tehran announced on Saturday that it had started up advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges.

President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated a cascade of 164 IR-6 centrifuges for producing enriched uranium, as well as two test cascades -- of 30 IR-5 and 30 IR-6S devices respectively -- at Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant, in a ceremony broadcast by state television.

(With AFP inputs)