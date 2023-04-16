Top 10 world news: At least 4 dead after mass shooting in Alabama, WFP suspends work in Sudan & more

A mass shooting at a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama left four dead Saturday night. The shooting occurred at 10:30 pm and according to local news outlet WRBL, at least 20 people were shot at and sustained injuries. The injured were transported to local hospitals. In other news, amid a power struggle, the clashes between Sudan's military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary has killed at least 56 civilians, while 595 others have been injured. Those killed include three United Nations staff members belonging to the World Food Programme (WFP) which has since said it is suspending work in Sudan.

A mass shooting at a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama left four dead Saturday night. The shooting occurred at 10:30 pm and according to local news outlet WRBL, at least 20 people were shot at and sustained injuries. The injured were transported to local hospitals.

Amid a power struggle, the clashes between Sudan's military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary has killed at least 56 civilians, while 595 others have been injured. Those killed include three United Nations staff members belonging to the World Food Programme (WFP) which has since said it is suspending work in Sudan.

Atiq Ahmed, the notorious gangster, five-time MLA and once an MP from the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was killed on live TV along with his brother Ashraf by a gang of three assassins on Saturday night.

South Korea fired warning shots at a North Korean vessel after it crossed the disputed maritime border, said the South Korean military, on Sunday (April 16). This comes amid a rise in tensions between the two countries over Pyongyang’s missile tests and military activities in recent weeks.

The United Kingdom-based war monitor, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), reported that a group of suspected Islamic State (IS) militants killed at least 31 people in central Syria on Sunday (April 16).

A fire in a Dubai residential building killed 16 people and injured nine on Saturday, local newspapers reported on Sunday citing the Dubai Civil Defence. At least four Indians, including a couple from Kerala, were among those dead, local reports suggest.

An attack by unidentified assailants left at least 34 civilian volunteers and six soldiers dead on Sunday, the local government said in a statement. The attack was supposedly carried out by jihadists in northern Burkina Faso.

The Group of Seven (G7) rich nations’ energy and environment ministers, on Sunday (April 16) vowed to ramp up efforts and work toward cleaner and renewable energy while also phasing out power plants using coal, in a statement, following discussions in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo.



India: AAP leaders conduct emergency meeting as CBI grills Kejriwal in excise scam





Two days after being summonded by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appeared before the central probe agency in the alleged excise policy scam case. Kejriwal is expected to appear as a witness in the case in which former deputy CM Manish Sisodia has already been jailed.