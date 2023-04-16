Dubai building fire leaves 16 dead, including four Indians and three Pakistanis

A fire in a Dubai residential building killed 16 people and injured nine on Saturday, local newspapers reported on Sunday citing the Dubai Civil Defence. At least four Indians, including a couple from Kerala, were among those dead, local reports suggest. Three Pakistanis also reportedly died in the fire.

Flames engulfed a five-storey building in the Al-Ras neighbourhood, one of the oldest parts of Dubai and home to many migrant workers and traders, Abu Dhabi-based newspaper The National reported.

Eyewitnesses and social workers say that two workers in the building died trying to save others. Both of them were Indians and have been identified as Saliyakoondu Gudu, a carpenter, and Imam Kasim, a painter. They were both on the ground floor when the fire broke out, but after learning about the fire, rushed to save occupants, Khaleej Times reported.

“The two men hail from the Indian state of Tamil Nadu,” said social worker Naseer Vadanappilly. “Their bodies have been identified by their colleagues. We are currently waiting for documentation from the Indian consulate so that their bodies can be repatriated back to India.”

Local media said the fire had been put out. The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building at midday on Saturday.

According to preliminary investigations, the fire was caused by a lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements.

"Preliminary investigations showed that lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements caused the fire" the National cited a civil defence statement.

The nationality of the other victims has not been revealed.

