Syria: At least 26 truffle hunters killed in suspected IS attack, says war monitor

The United Kingdom-based, war monitor, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), reported that a group of suspected Islamic State (IS) militants, on Sunday (April 16), killed at least 26 people in central Syria. This comes as there has been an increase in the number of attacks against people foraging for desert truffles.

The alleged attack on Sunday took place in the desert east and the central city of Hama where “civilians and at least 10 pro-regime fighters” were among the 26 people killed “in an attack by Islamic State fighters while they were collecting truffles in the desert,” said the UK-based organisation.

In a separate incident, on Saturday, suspected IS militants killed four shepherds in the eastern Syrian region of Deir Ezzor, said the Observatory, as per AFP. It added that they reportedly carried automatic rifles and rode motorbikes, also stole the sheep before fleeing.

According to the SOHR, as of early 2023 at least “117 civilians, including a woman, were killed in attacks by ISIS in the Syrian desert.” This incident also comes days after multiple workers foraging for truffles were killed when their vehicle hit a landmine.

Nine truffle hunters were killed in Deir Ez-Zor province, on April 9, as per the SOHR. Whereas, the Syrian state-run SANA news agency reported six casualties and blamed the IS for the land mine. The group also said how the “truffle trap” continues claiming more civilians’ lives who risk their lives searching for it and seeking their livelihood.

Truffles in Syria are a seasonal delicacy which is found underground in the desert, the SOHR has also mentioned previously how these truffles foragers are particularly vulnerable to land mines and IS militants since they work in large groups in remote areas. Additionally, these desert truffles are able to fetch high prices in a country which has been battered by over a decade of war and economic crisis.

Earlier this year, at least 53 truffle hunters were killed after IS sleeper cells attacked workers near the central town of Sukhna. In recent months, the militants have also abducted, held ransom, and even killed truffle hunters. Since February, more than 200 people, mostly civilians have been killed in IS attacks targeting truffle hunters, said the Observatory.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE