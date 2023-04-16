Mass shooting in Alabama leaves multiple dead at a birthday party: Reports

A mass shooting is being reported from a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama. Six people have reportedly died in the Alabama shooting that occurred at 10:30 pm on Saturday. However, officials haven't revealed a death toll or the number of injured yet. According to local news outlet WRBL, at least 20 people have been injured in the latest shooting incident in the US.

Not many details are available yet from the Alabama shooting. The Tallapoosa County Coroner’s Office only confirmed that multiple people have been affected by the shooting. The shooting happened at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville where a Sweet 16 birthday party was taking place.

A photo being shared on social media showed six bodies on the ground, all believed to be of teenagers. A witness has also been quoted as saying by certain media sources that the number of dead is much higher and that there are a number of bodies at the scene covered in white sheets.

There is no official word yet on who the suspect is or what led to the tragic Alabama shooting. A WRBL report said an altercation possibly led to the shooting.

This is a developing story...

