Top 10 world news: Arrest warrant issued for Imran Khan, Russia arrests nuclear plant chief & more

Islamabad high court on Saturday issued an arrest warrant against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The issuance of the arrest warrant was expedited due to Imran's non-appearance in court. In other news, Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom said Russia has detained the chief of the nuclear power facility in Zaporizhzhia, which is in control of Moscow since it captured the region.

Arrest warrant issued against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan for remarks on female judge

An arrest warrant has been issued against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The warrant was issued on Saturday by an Islamabad court in relation to the PTI chief's controversial remarks against a female judge.

Chief of Ukraine's Moscow-held nuclear power plant detained by Russia: Report

A statement on Saturday by the Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom said Russia has detained the chief of the nuclear power facility in Zaporizhzhia, which is in control of Moscow since it captured the region.

Hazara women protest against 'genocide' after Kabul suicide bombing toll rises to 35

Following a suicide bombing that left several dead, largely young Hazara women, in Kabul on Friday, dozens of women from the minority ethnic group protested in the Afghan capital on Saturday.

UN peacekeeper killed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo by rebels

The latest violence to strike the conflict-torn region occurred in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to UN and Congolese officials on Saturday. The attack was allegedly carried out on Friday night in the Minembwe region of South Kivu province by suspected Twirwaneho militia members.

United Airlines to suspend operations at JFK in October

Less than a month after threatening to take action, United Airlines on Friday announced that it will halt its services in late October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) airport.

China has opened illegal police stations in several countries across the world: Report

According to recent reports, the Chinese government has opened several illegal police stations across the world, including in countries like Europe, the UK, the US, Canada and Ireland. This revelation comes amid China’s quest to emerge as a global superpower and has sparked concerns among human rights campaigners.

Kuwait vote shakes up national assembly amid protracted political deadlock

In Kuwait's second election in less than two years, voters decided to shake up the assembly, electing two women, two conservative Islamists, and other candidates, according to results announced on Friday.

Shangri-La reports major data breach at eight hotels; guests' data leaked

Luxury hotel chain Shangri-La Group has been a victim of a major data breach. Reportedly, the personal data of guests who had stayed at its hotels in countries such as Tokyo, Singapore, Thailand, Taipei, and Hong Kong has been compromised.

Jasprit Bumrah has gone to the NCA, we are waiting for official confirmation on fitness: Rahul Dravid

Amid reports that Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, India head coach Rahul Dravid on Saturday spoke about Bumrah's injury in the pre-match press conference ahead of India's second T20I against South Africa. Dravid said Bumrah has gone to the NCA and the team management is waiting for official confirmation regarding his participation in the T20 World Cup.

'Rings of Power' Episode 6 review: Amazon's fantasy series delivers thrilling, action-packed television

The sixth episode of Prime Video's fantasy series 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is arguably its best yet. After starting off sedately and setting up characters and the central conflict, 'Udûn' fires on all cylinders (more literally than you would expect) to deliver an hour so of television brimming with action, character, and wow moments.

