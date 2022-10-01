DG of Ukraine's Moscow-held nuclear power plant detained by Russia: Report

According to a statement made on Saturday by the Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom, Russia has detained the chief of the nuclear power facility in Zaporizhzhia, which is owned by Moscow.

Europe's largest nuclear power station, Zaporizhzhia, has been the focal point of tensions in recent weeks as Moscow and Kyiv each accused the other of conducting strikes on or around the plant, sparking worries of an atomic catastrophe.

According to a statement posted on social media by Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin, Ihor Murashov was stopped by a "Russian patrol" on Friday at around 16:00 local time (1300 GMT) as he travelled from the facility to the Moscow-controlled city of Energodar.

He said that once Murashov's automobile was halted, he was dragged out and "with his eyes blindfolded, he was driven in an unknown direction."

At the Zaporizhzhia facility, Murashov "bears the main and exclusive responsibility for the nuclear and radiation safety," Kotin continued.

Also Read: Musk previews humanoid robot 'Optimus' at AI day event at Tesla office

The nuclear facility is situated in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, which Russia seized on Friday together with the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, and Kherson.

Shelling near the facility has prompted demands for demilitarising the region around nuclear facilities in Ukraine from Kyiv and its Western supporters.

Early in September, a monitoring team from the United Nations went to Zaporizhzhia.

(with inputs from agencies)