Top 10 world news: Arab world's first woman PM, Ronaldo hit by UK fuel crisis, and more

While cases of coronavirus are declining all over the world, the economic losses faced by the pandemic seem to be adding up. In addition to several other industries, the transport industry has urged global leaders and the United Nations (UN) to pay attention to their worsening situation. Meanwhile, Canadian Federal Court on Wednesday upheld a ruling that ordered Canada government to compensate indigenous children for suffering discrimination. According to LinkedIn data provided to Forbes, the number of job advertisements requiring COVID-19 immunisation has "jumped 20 times" in the last two months.

Transport chiefs warn UN about incoming collapse of global supply chain

Calling for aid in these difficult times, the global transport chiefs have urged the UN to out an end to all travel bans and other Covid-related restrictions.

Compensation to indigenous children may cost Canada billions

Canada government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had appealed against tribunal's decision for compensation of USD 31,500 to each indigenous child for suffering discrimination. The appeal has been rejected by Canada's federal court.

Jaishankar's visit shows commitment to enhance relations, says Mexico's Envoy

The Mexican Envoy to India Federico Salas has lauded External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar's visit to his country, calling it as a "signal of commitment" by New Delhi.

No jab, no job: Employment ads requiring vaccination witness 20-fold rise

According to a recent article in The Wall Street Journal, job candidates are beginning to list their vaccination status on their applications.

Najla Bouden Romdhan: Tunisia becomes first Arab country to have a woman PM

Tunisia has become the first Arab country to appoint a female prime minister, with President Kais Saied naming Najla Bouden Romdhane for the top post.

UK's fuel crisis hits Cristiano Ronaldo! Manchester United star's Bentley goes petrol-hunting - see pics

The fuel crisis in the country started when oil firm BP recently warned that it would have to "temporarily" close some of its petrol stations, because of a lack of lorry drivers.

Social media star Khaby Lame makes India debut, partners with this brand

Khaby Lame, an international social media sensation, has partnered with his first Indian brand, and netizens are raving about it.

Watch: Taliban fire shots at Kabul women protesting for right to study

A group of six women had gathered outside a high school in the eastern Kabul to fight for women's right to study. However, these women were pushed back, manhandled and even fired shots at them.

Japan's new PM wins over internet with a picture of Japanese pancake

During an Instagram live, the new PM said he confessed that he loves okonomiyaki that his wife cooks for him. Much to his surprise, when he returned back home his wife had a plate of his favourite dish ready for him.

Venezuela economic crisis: Over three-quarters live in extreme poverty

The research comes as the country is in the midst of a political and economic crisis that includes shortages of key goods such as medication and food, hyperinflation, and a lack of electricity.