UK's fuel crisis hits Cristiano Ronaldo! Manchester United star's Bentley goes petrol-hunting - see pics

The United Kingdom has been facing a fuel crisis in some parts of the country for the last few days, now, it looks like the crisis has hit the Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo. His drivers waited hours to fill the football star's £220,000 Bentley with petrol at a forecourt, stated a report published by The Sun.

The report further added that the Bentley Flying Spur, which was bought recently by Ronaldo and he has been seen driving it to United's training ground during the past week, was spotted at a Shell garage a few miles away from his home at around 2.20pm (local time) on Wednesday (September 29).

It was also claimed by the report that both drivers waited for approximately six hours and 40 minutes until they drove away at 9pm (local time) without refuelling.

As per the reports, the 36-year-old had also ordered his security team to fill up his Range Rover but they didn't find any luck. It is worth mentioning that Manchester United star, who lives in a mansion nearby, was nowhere to be seen.

Just like the majority of the UK, Ronaldo is also in the same situation, as a source told The Sun: "Even with all Ronaldo’s money, he's in the same boat as the rest of us."

The fuel crisis in the country started when oil firm BP recently warned that it would have to "temporarily" close some of its petrol stations, because of a lack of lorry drivers. Soon after that, long queues started to build up outside stations across the country leading to panic-buying and sparked violence.

Critics have blamed Britain's exit from the European Union, the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of foresight in replacing thousands of foreign drivers leaving the country.

Boris Johnson's government is facing a growing list of Brexit-related woes, including a smouldering row with France about fishing rights, which proved a key stumbling block during trade talks with Brussels.

Boris on Tuesday sought to reassure the public there was enough fuel in stock and the situation was returning to normal.

(With inputs from agencies)