Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta in top 10 world's highest-paid footballers

Cristiano Ronaldo reclaimed the top spot in the list of the world's highest-paid football players, take a look at the top 10 names:

Top 10 highest-paid footballers

Cristiano Ronaldo reclaimed the top spot in the list of the world's highest-paid football players from Lionel Messi, according to Forbes.

Forbes has compiled the list after speaking with clubs, players' agents, commercial sponsors and worldwide football experts.

Take a look at the top 10 world's highest-paid football players:

(Photograph:AFP)