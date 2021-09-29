Manny Pacquiao retires from boxing: From street kid to superstar, here's a look at his career

Pacquiao has risen to national hero status in the country, but he has also earned plenty of detractors with his support for a deadly drug war, homophobic comments and lack of education

Manny Pacquiao

Philippine superstar Manny Pacquiao's rise from street kid to world champion boxer and presidential hopeful is a source of pride to many in the poverty-afflicted country.

The eight-division world champion's announcement Wednesday that he was hanging up his gloves after a decades-long career comes as he prepares for a rumble to replace President Rodrigo Duterte in 2022.

Here is a timeline of key dates in Pacquiao's life.

