Social media star Khaby Lame makes India debut, partners with this brand

Khaby Lame, an international social media sensation, has partnered with his first Indian brand, and netizens are raving about it.



He is well-known for demonstrating how to do things quickly and easily.



The Senegalese TikToker, with a $2 million net worth, rose to internet popularity quickly.



According to estimates, the 21-year-old TikTok sensation costs $50,000 for a single promotional video and earns an estimated $200,000 every month.



He's teamed with his first Indian brand now, and the internet can't get enough of it.



On Instagram, Khaby is followed by 47 million users, and on Twitter, he has 100,000 followers.



The content creator from Chivasso, Italy recently gained 100 million followers on TikTok.



Khaby Lame joined hands with the leading fantasy sports platform, Dream11, marking his first association with an Indian brand.



Khaby created a short video skit with Indian content-creator, Viraj Ghelani, and in his trademark style, he called upon people to accomplish day-to-day tasks straightforwardly and use their brains to play on Dream11.



Here's the video:

Here are some more videos from Khaby Lame that you might find interesting: