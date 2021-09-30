Jaishankar's visit shows commitment to enhance relations, says Mexican Envoy Federico Salas

The Mexican Envoy to India Federico Salas has lauded External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar's visit to his country, calling it as a "signal of commitment" by New Delhi.

During the visit, EAM participated in the 200th anniversary of the consolidation of Mexican independence and engaged with the top leadership.

Speaking to WION’s Sidhant Sibal, Envoy Salas said, "we need to build up, recuperate the momentum that was lost due to pandemic".

Mexico is India's second largest trade partner in Latin America and is a member of UNSC alongside India for the period 2021-22.

At the G20, Envoy Salas explained that his country has given a proposal under which "all the vaccines certified by WHO should be given equal acceptance by all" the countries.

WION: How do you see the visit of Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar to Mexico?

Federico Salas: It was a very important visit and we are very happy he was able to come to Mexico. As you said, we had a very special celebration this year as we were commemorating three significant events in Mexican history that were foundation of the Aztec capital 700 years ago, foundation of Mexico City 500 years ago, and the end of the war of Independence 200 years ago. This was a particular time and we were very happy he was able to come to Mexico.

While he was there, he had a good conversation with President, also had a long conversation with the foreign minister about wide range of issues of the bilateral agenda. He also met the business community and the Indian Mexican Indian chamber of commerce. He also visited the monument of Mahatma Gandhi in Mexico City to pay his respects. Overall, it was a very well-rounded visit that culminated in visit of the archaeological site of Teotihuacan — an ancient city on the outskirts of Mexico City.

So, we are very happy that he was there. What is important is that this visit signals his commitment to enhance relations with Mexico and with Latin America. So, it is a very good first step.

WION: What is next in this relationship. Are there any engagements lined up?

Federico Salas: of the things we want to do is to recover the lost space and time because of the pandemic in last two years. We need to recover the trade relationship which was very optimal up until and just before the pandemic. As you know, we had become the first trading partner of India in Latin America and second in Americas, only after US. India had become ninth largest trading partner of Mexico in the world. There have been significant investments in both directions. Mexico is the first Latin American investor in India for example.

So, we need to build up, recuperate the momentum that was lost due to pandemic. Secondly, due to political conversations, dialogue between the two countries is very good. Visit of minister Jaishankar is proof that there is possibility our minister will come to India to continue the conversation. We hope we will have other high-level visits, including business delegation between the two countries.

WION: How do you characterise the relationship between the two countries?

Federico Salas: There are enormous number of similarities between Mexico and India. We do tend to look alike in many regards. For example, our cuisines are not the same, but there are similarities in terms of spiciness. There are many other cultural exchanges that go back few centuries, that have taken hold in much firmer way in past decades.

We are working with India in a number of forums where we work together and have good level of exchanges. We are now both non-permanent member of the security council and have been having conversations in terms of global agenda about how can we work together on those issues and present challenges. We are also working with India at G20. India is going to hold the chairmanship of G20 in 2023. So, all of that is taking place, it's an evolving situation. There is constant engagement that we have, which gives richness and variety to the relationship.

WION: What kind of conversations are happening at multilateral organisations, particularly on Covid Crisis. Have there been any suggestions by Mexico?

Federico Salas: It's a very important point. We are working together, not only India but also with other members of the G20. We are raising many issues which are urgent, one of which is development recovery after the pandemic that has impacted everyone — rich or poor — in different fashion, but nevertheless impacted economic performance.

We have presented an initiative to the G20 already, and will be addressed when G20 meets in Rome. The initiative is that there should be no discrimination on the issue of recognition of vaccines by any country. In other words, all the vaccines certified by WHO should be given equal acceptance by all the members, countries so that we avoid a situation where a country won't allow certain people. Maybe they have vaccine that they think is not good enough. This is something which is very important and Mexico is working very hard. This has special interest to India as the country which has not only vaccinated a large part of its population with its own home-made vaccine, but also question of vaccines made elsewhere will come to India. It is very important we have global agreement that is equitable for the acceptance of vaccines.