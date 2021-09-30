Najla Bouden Romdhan: Tunisia becomes the first Arab country to have a woman Prime Minister

The Arab world appears to be undergoing some significant changes, notably in terms of women's empowerment.

Tunisia has become the first Arab country to appoint a female prime minister, with President Kais Saied announcing Najla Bouden Romdhane as the next prime minister.

"This is the first time a woman has led a cabinet in Tunisia's history," Saied said during the meeting with Romdhan, which was captured on video from the president's office.



"To Tunisia and Tunisian women, it is a great honour."

According to reports, the country’s President, Kais Saied, asked her to form a government with limited executive clout.



President Saied said the appointment honoured Tunisian women. (AFP Photo)

On July 25, the President dismissed Hichem Mechichi's administration, halted parliament, lifted MP immunity, and assumed control of the judiciary.

The public opinion on the President's decision was split, with some Tunisians supporting him and others opposing it.

The President’s office released a video of Trump meeting with Bouden in his office and assigning her the task of proposing a cabinet "over the next few hours or days."

As she takes office in a time of crisis, all eyes are on the university lecturer from Kairouan.

Political scientist Slaheddine Jourchi welcomed the nomination of a female premier but warned that Tunisia faces daunting economic and political challenges.

"When we look at the CV of this lady, who is a geologist without other specialisations or experience in sensitive roles, I don't know how well she will be able to tackle these enormous, complex issues," he said.

