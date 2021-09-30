Watch: Taliban fire shots at Kabul women protesting for right to study

Contrary to what the terrorist group claims, Taliban have been violently attacking women who are standing up for their basic rights.

A group of six women had gathered outside a high school in the eastern Kabul to fight for women's right to study. However, these women were pushed back, manhandled and even fired shots at them.

These women had gathered to protest against Taliban’s decision to not allow girls to return to secondary school. While boys were allowed to resume their classes, girls were excluded from the announcement.

With banners reading, 'Don't break our pens, don't burn our books, don't close our schools', the group of women took to streets to demand that Taliban allow girls to return to school too. However, their protests were met with extreme violence from the terrorist organisation.

Banners were snatched from these women as Taliban militants started physically pushing back women. Taliban claimed the demonstrations "did not coordinate with security authorities regarding their protest".

A journalist was also hit on head by a rifle and was strictly blocked from recording any footage or covering the story.

However, the terrorist group still tried to save their face by claiming that locals are allowed to practice their right to protest but a permission has to be taken from security officials. "They have the right to protest in our country like every other country. But they must inform the security institutes before," said Taliban guard Mawlawi Nasratullah who called himself the head of special forces in Kabul.

This is not the first time women have come out to call for equal rights for women in Afghanistan. Since Taliban took over the country on August 16, women in Afghanistan and all over the world have been urging global leaders and organisations to help women claim back their basic human rights and safety of women.

Several protests have taken place all over the country and Taliban has tried to shut down by hook or by crook. Taliban, however, still claim that they are following a changed and more open thought process now in which the women will be provided better opportunities.

The daily stories from women of Afghanistan, however, narrate a stark difference.