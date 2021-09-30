Kabul drone strike: US military knew about civilian casualties but didn't admit initially

A top US general said on Wednesday that US military was aware of civilian casualities in the drone strike carried out in Afghanistan in the aftermath of Kabul airport blasts. However, there had been no admission of civilian casualties from the military for weeks after the drone strike.

General Kenneth McKenzie said during a House hearing that the August 29 drone strike was a "tragic mistake" and accepted responsibility for it.

10 Afghan civilians were killed in the drone strike.

WION was first to report from ground that the drone strike had been was a fatal error. WION's Anas Mallick was at the very spot of the drone attack soon after it took place.

General McKenzie said that the US military knew "within 4 to 5 hours" after the strike about the civilian casualties.

Given the delay in admission on the part of USA, it certainly appears that it has come too little too late.

During his House hearing, McKenzie sought to underline that military was unaware that target of the strike was an 'error' and it took few days to "run that down".

Initial statement from US Central Command had said that they had "no indication" as they assessed the possibility of civilian casualties.

The drone attack was carried out by the USA in retaliation to blasts at Kabul airport. The responsibility of the attack was taken by ISIS-K. The drone attack was said to have targetted those involved carrying out blasts at the airport.