Decades of progress undone in Kabul, Afghan women barred from higher study

Sep 30, 2021, 04:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
It has been a month since the Taliban took control over Afghanistan, all the promises made over women rights have faded with time. Women have been told to stay at homes, have been barred from higher studies as well, have a look at this report.
Read in App