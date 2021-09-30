'With love': Japan's new PM Kishida Fumio wins over internet with a picture of Japanese pancake

Everyone has their own love language, and for the recently-elected Japanese Prime Minister, food might be it.

Fumio Kishida who has just been named as the new Prime Minister of Japan has now gained a new found stardom on the internet through a simple post about one of his favourite traditional dishes.

During an Instagram live, the new PM said he confessed that he loves okonomiyaki that his wife cooks for him. Much to his surprise, when he returned back home his wife had a plate of his favourite dish ready for him.

The new Prime Minister took to Twitter to express his happiness and gratitude over this act of love.

"When I got home, my wife Yuko made me okonomiyaki, because I had said I love the dish she makes for me on Instagram live," Kishida tweeted. "It's always super delicious, but today it was so delicious I won't forget it for a lifetime. Thank you."

Okonomiyaki is a Japanese savoury pancake dish that is made up of flour batter, cabbage, meat and can be topped with Japanese mayonnaise, pickled ginger, aonori and several other sauces.

This dish mainly has routes in Hiroshima (Kishida's constituency) or the Kansai region of Japan and is hugely available as a popular dish all over Japan.

Fumio Kishida is the 100th Prime Minister of Japan and will be replacing Yoshihide Suga. After Suga declared he will be giving up on the post and resigning from the office, Kishida won against Taro Kono in a close call.

The new Prime Minister is hoping to be able to produce oral drugs and come up with stricter and more effective ways of beating the deadly coronavirus.

"I want us to move toward and achieve the target of bringing our socio-economic activity back to near normalcy at the start of next year," Kishida had earlier said.