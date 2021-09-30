No jab, no job: Employment ads requiring vaccination witness 20-fold rise

According to LinkedIn data provided to Forbes, the number of job advertisements requiring COVID-19 immunisation has "jumped 20 times" in the last two months.

Since the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarded full permission to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shot in August, a LinkedIn spokesman told Forbes that the platform has witnessed a "dramatic spike" in postings requiring immunisation.

According to the spokesman, such statistics indicated that "businesses were waiting" for FDA permission before imposing vaccine mandates as a work condition.

Although LinkedIn did not provide exact data, it did include food production, IT services, biotechnology, marketing/advertising, and legal as the businesses with the most vaccine-related job listings.

The report also stated that New York City, Boston, San Francisco, Fayetteville (Arkansas), and Washington, D.C. had the highest number of jobs requiring vaccinations.

According to a recent article in The Wall Street Journal, job candidates are beginning to list their vaccination status on their applications.

According to the same article, Adzuna, a search engine that collects job listings from thousands of sources throughout the world, has seen a spike in the number of positions citing COVID-19 vaccination as a condition.

(With inputs from agencies)