No jab, no job: Employment ads requiring vaccination witness 20-fold rise

File photo Photograph:( Getty )
The number of LinkedIn job postings that include vaccine requirements has jumped 20 times over the last two months.
According to LinkedIn data provided to Forbes, the number of job advertisements requiring COVID-19 immunisation has "jumped 20 times" in the last two months.
Since the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarded full permission to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shot in August, a LinkedIn spokesman told Forbes that the platform has witnessed a "dramatic spike" in postings requiring immunisation.
According to the spokesman, such statistics indicated that "businesses were waiting" for FDA permission before imposing vaccine mandates as a work condition.
Although LinkedIn did not provide exact data, it did include food production, IT services, biotechnology, marketing/advertising, and legal as the businesses with the most vaccine-related job listings.
The report also stated that New York City, Boston, San Francisco, Fayetteville (Arkansas), and Washington, D.C. had the highest number of jobs requiring vaccinations.
According to a recent article in The Wall Street Journal, job candidates are beginning to list their vaccination status on their applications.
According to the same article, Adzuna, a search engine that collects job listings from thousands of sources throughout the world, has seen a spike in the number of positions citing COVID-19 vaccination as a condition.
(With inputs from agencies)