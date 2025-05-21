Just days after India declared Ehsan-ur-Rahim aka Danish, the Pakistani high commission official as a persona non grata ,who was reportedly in touch with the arrested YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, the Indian government has declared another Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India.



Another Pakistani official declared persona non grata, ordered to leave India within 24 hours

Who was Andriy Portnov? Exiled pro-Russia Ukrainian politician gunned down in Madrid

A former Ukrainian politician, Andriy Portnov, was shot dead on Wednesday (May 21) morning outside the American School of Madrid in Pozuelo de Alarcón, one of the city's wealthiest suburbs.



Three coups and a nation divided: A political history of Pakistan’s military takeovers

Ever since it came into being in 1947, Pakistan has struggled with the question of balancing civilian rule with the military. Its politics has been time and again overhauled by coups, leaving behind deep-rooted consequences on government, civil rights, and national identity.

Indian man stabs fellow national to death in public bus in Texas for 'resembling his uncle', arrested

In a shocking incident in Austin, Texas, an Indian man was fatally stabbed by another Indian man while traveling on a public bus. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Akshay Gupta, was stabbed by 31-year-old Deepak Kandel, who has been taken into custody by the Austin Police Department.



Who was Nambala Keshav Rao, aka Basavaraju? India’s most wanted Maoist with ₹15 million bounty on his head

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the security forces after Nambala Keshav Rao, better known as Basavaraju, was killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Abujhmad forest. Calling it a “remarkable success”, the Prime Minister said the government was determined to wipe out Maoist violence and bring peace to the affected regions.



Putin likes Melania more than Trump? Here's what US president revealed after call with Russian counterpart

US President Donald Trump has revealed a shocking detail after holding a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that Putin praised his wife, Melania Trump, saying "they respect your wife a lot."



Trump admin launches review of US troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan: Timeline from 9/11 attack to end of '20-year-war' | WION Explains

The Donald Trump administration has launched a Pentagon investigation into the 2021 withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. In a memo, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said that he has concluded that a "comprehensive review" was needed to ensure that a "complete picture is provided to the American people".



'Attempt to hoodwink the world': India dismisses Pakistan's accusation over Balochistan school bus attack

After Pakistan accused of India's involvement in the suspected suicide attack on a school bus in Balochistan's Khuzdar city on Wednesday (May 21), India refuted the allegations and called the claims as 'baseless'



Timeless saree charm! Aditi Rao Hydari exudes elegance in Indian attire at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari is a vision in red! The Indian actress has arrived at the French Riviera to attend the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival.



Former India coach reveals 'major challenge' for 14-year-old Suryavanshi as RR's season comes to an end

Former India assistant coach Sanjay Bangar says that the important thing for 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi would be to deal with 'non-cricketing matters.' The comments came after Suryavanshi smashed 33-ball 57 in Rajasthan Royals' win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last match of the season.