Putin likes Melania more than Trump? Here's what US president revealed after call with Russian counterpart

US President Donald Trump has revealed a shocking detail after holding a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that Putin praised his wife, Melania Trump, saying "they respect your wife a lot."

Trump on Monday, let his wife Melania co-sign legislation to outlaw artificial intelligence-generated porn with real people's faces.

Trump then highlighted what he and Putin discussed during their two-hour call. As they discussed about Russia-Ukraine peace and trade between Russia and the US, Trump said that Putin brought up Melania in the conversation.

Trump also addressed that 5,000 young people are dying each week as the Russia-Ukraine war escalates.

The US president was speaking at a White House Rose Garden signing ceremony for the "Take It Down" bill, and told the crowd, "Putin just said, 'They respect your wife a lot.'"

When Trump asked, "What about me?" he said that Putin had responded, "They like Melania better."

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania called the bill "a national victory", while raising concerns about the impact of new technologies.

"Artificial intelligence and social media are like digital candy for the next generation – sweet, addictive, and designed to impact the cognitive development of our children. But, unlike sugar, these technologies can be weaponized, shape beliefs, and have emotional, even deadly, consequences," Melania said.

Trump also thanked Melania for her leadership on critical issues, praising her dedication and compassion. He also praised her efforts in securing $25 million to provide housing and support for youth aging out of foster care.

